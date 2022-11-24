Tozali TV launches DSTV onboarding with exciting 7th Henna Ball, Awards

The 7th Henna Ball & Awards Night 2022, is taking place on Saturday, November 26, at the International Conference, Abuja.

The Henna Ball, a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of Tozali Eyeliner Magazine, promotes African Culture and Values – Lifestyle, Entertainment, Arts and Fashion, dedicated to discovering, nurturing and showcasing emerging Nigerian talents in the nation’s alluring tapestry of talents.

The theme of the 7th Henna Ball & Awards Night 2022, “The Importance of Peace in National Development, is hinged on seeking vigorous solutions in communications, mediation, vigilance, tolerance and compromise towards achieving a more peaceful nation.

A statement signed by Barrister Maimuna Yaya Abubakar, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer said attention will also be drawn to the plight of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), with a solid commitment to utilize large proceeds of the revenue that would be generated through sponsorships of events at the 7th Henna Ball & Awards Night 2022, towards supporting IDPs across the nation.

She also said, the Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Inuwa Yahaya, will be the Chairman of the occasion, while the Speaker of the 8th National Assembly (House of Representatives), Mr. Yakubu Dogara, will be Guest Speaker, and will dwell on the topic, “The IDP Question As A Statin on North’s Conscience”.

The 7th Henna Ball & Awards Night 2022 will also herald the Official Launch of Tozali TV on the premium DSTV platform.

Tozali TV, a lifestyle television channel that is also on the Startimes distribution network, Channel 183, and Canal+ Niger Republic, Channel 288, is expected to add variety to the DSTV content offerings from Northern Nigeria and among Hausa speaking communities across the nation.

The Tozali TV onboarding by the DSTV on Channel 393, says Barrister Maimuna Yaya Abubakar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, “is a milestone, coming after more than 16 years of publishing the Tozali Eyeliner Magazine, one of Nigeria’s leading events, lifestyle and society publications”.

