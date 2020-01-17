Town Union to foot JAMB bill for 150 candidates of Anambra community

Chief Bonny Nkwuaku, President General of Enugwu-Ukwu Town Union in Anambra says it will pay for 150 candidates from the community to write the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Nkwuaku made the disclosure in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enuguw-Ukwu in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra

He urged interested candidates from Enugwu-ukwu who were qualified, to visit the Enugwu-Ukwu Civic Centre from Monday, Jan. 20 to Saturday, Jan. 25 between 9 am and 3 pm.

Nkwuaku said that the union was committed to contribute towards the education of their youths and that the union would encourage the candidates who desired to further their education to do so.

“We are going to be fair in selecting the candidates who will benefit from the gesture of the town union.

“We encourage youths of the community who are qualified to sit for JAMB examination and could not afford the fees to come along with their documents,” he said.

The PG said that a screening test would be conducted on Monday, Feb. 3, to select qualified candidates the candidates.

Nkwuaku said that the union had carefully placed down requirements and modalities to be adopted during the screening exercise to avoid bias of any type.

He said, “we have requested that intending candidates should come with photocopies of their O’ level results with five credits which must include English and Mathematics.

“Any candidate without the above qualification but who is currently in class three of Senior Secondary School must bring a letter of identification from his or her school Principal and a passport photograph,” he said .

He said that the Secretary of the Union, Chief Mike Onyemelukwe would dispatch letters to village leaders, Churches and schools in Enugwu-ukwu and its environs by weekend.

Nkwuaku appealed to all village leaders, churches and school principals to disseminate the information to all their subjects for maximum participation by the youths of the community. (NAN)