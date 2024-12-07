Town Hall Meeting: National Lawmaker reassures constituents of quality representation

A national lawmaker representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency of Enugu State, Hon. Chidi Obetta, has reassured his constituents of adequate, impactful and quality representation.

Obetta gave the assurance in Nsukka at the Second Town Hall Meeting he organized for the constituents, held at the Princess Alexander Auditorium, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) on Friday.

The lawmaker, who gave an account of his stewardship since his election and inauguration in 2023, urged the people of the constituency to continue to expect quality and effective representation from him at the National Assembly.

Obetta said he would not relent in his quest to ensure that the people enjoy democratic dividends through quality developmental and empowerment programmes.

“You may recall during the first town hall meeting in 2023, I assured the constituents that my legislative actions and programmes wlll be anchored on core value principles of transparency, accessibility, responsiveness, accountability inclusivity, consistency, building consensus and improving lives.

” I can boldly say today, without fear of any contradiction that I have kept and will continue to keep my promises to you.

“I note with excitement that electing me as your representative is a privilege and opportunity to serve my people.

“So far, we have made significant and notable progress in representing you in the House, though with many challenges but we are hopeful that the challenges are surmountable with your unwavering support,” he said.

According to the national lawmaker, he had sponsored five bills that would have a direct economic and development impact in the constituency, moved five motions and presented one public petition,.

He said that he had installed streetlights at different 15 places in the constituency, executed seven borehole projects for rural communities constructed classroom blocks, civic centres among others.

“Since taking office, we have worked tirelessly to sponsor bills and moved motions that benefit our constituency and the entire nation. Most of the bills and motions are centered on economic empowerment, economic growth, job creation, and poverty reduction, advocating.

“Embark on projects that improve our roads, healthcare facilities, educational institutions; pushing for initiatives that support vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and children.

“We have constructed and commissioned Administrative Office Complex at Nsukka Building Materials, constructing classroom

blocks at Opi, an admin office at Ibagwa-Ani to support education, with ongoing construction of Civic Centres at Eha-Ndiagu and Ibagwa-Aka.

“We have supported agricultural development, and empowerment with the distribution of improved plantain seeding, distribution of two trailer loads of rice, and distribution of 600 bags of fertilizer to constituents farmers as well as provided grants and scholarships to over 7 indigent undergraduates within my first year in office,” he said.

Obetta promised that all the 36 wards that made up the constituency have already been captured in the list of constituency projects and must benefit from one project or the other before 2027.

“Before 2027 every ward in the constituency will have at least one outstanding project coming from us, we are ready to ensure that every project we executed will continue to remain functional to serve our people optimally,” the lawmaker said.

The national lawmaker expressed appreciation to constituents for turning out in their numbers to attend the town hall meeting which he said speaks volume of love, trust

confidence the people have on him and pledged that the maximum support would always make him to achieve more for the constituency.

Sparking, Sen Okey Ezea, popularly known as “Ideke” representing Enugu North Senatorial District in Senate commended Obetta for numerous achievements recorded in the constituency within a short period in National assembly and urged him to keep it up.

“All of us representing in National Assembly from Enugu district will continue to work in synergy to ensure adequate and effective representation of our people,”he said.

The senator expressed happiness over high turn out of people to the Town Hall Meeting irrespective of political party affiliations noting that it was an indication that Nsukka people are now playing matured politics based on good performance and not on political party one belongs.

“I am glad that our people’s mindsets have changed because they now deemphasized political party but emphasize personality and judge each person elected by his performance.

The senator disclosed that two roads in Odenigbo, Nsukka would be commissioned soon, noting that the construction of Nsukka/Lejja/Aku road, was high on his list of concerns and that he was working round the clock to get that important road constructed because of its importance.

On state creation, Ezea noted that there were currently agitations for more state creation across the country.

“I am assuming Nsukka people that if more states will be created in Nigeria, Adada State will be one because it has passed the full tests to become a state,” Ezea said.

In a separate remarks by traditional rulers, leaders of churches, political parties, private school proprietors, traders, youth organisations, NUJ, academia among others who attended the 2nd town hall meeting,

They all expressed appreciation and satisfaction on the quality performance of Obetta in National Assembly in less than two years.

They acknowledged that the national lawmaker has sunk water bole holes in many communities, built class room blocks, mounted streets solar lights, construct civic centres in communities among others since he was elected in 2023.

They said Nsukka/Igboeze Federal constituents are happy with Obetta quality and effective representation and would continue to give him all maximum support needed to achieve more for the constituency.