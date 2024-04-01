Towards a Productive Economy, By Uche Akunebu 

Okonkwo in the book “Things fall Apart ” authored by the great weaver of words ,Chinua Achebe ,despised his biological father ,Unoka . He considered him to be lazy ,as he could not till the land or fight in battles like other respected men of Umuofia. Unoka in Okonkwos eye was a true definition of “unproductive person ” who was not an asset to his society . Regrettably, Nigeria the touted giant of Africa, has become the “Unoka” in the committee of productive nations that have taken their economies to the zenith of growth.

Was this nation always cast in the mould of “Unoka “? The answer is resounding “no”,as the country on securing its

independence from the British imperial power was on the production trajectory, as such was the route taken by countries that wanted to be in the orbit of economies that illuminated more than a trillion stars. Tafawa Balewa the one that spoke the queen’s language with great panache ,had to start learning how to speak the “language of production ” to take care of the new population that has been handed over to him by the British. Dr Michael Okpara ,understood the language, and begun speaking it in the East ,where he held sway as Premier . Chief SLA Akintola ,also bought into the vision of production as layed down by Chief Obafemi Awolowo who was the first premier of the western region in the 50s .

The strongman of Northern Nigeria politics, Ahmadu Bello, also derived strength from the “new language “that he

applied it in his region, ditto for the Premier of mid Western Region, Dr Dennis Osadebe ,who as a poet and writer ,began writing the “script of production “in his region.

In Kaduna State, which was the capital of old Northern region , Sir Ahmadu Bello threw his government support to the textile manufacturing companies that made the State a destination point. Textiles companies came in drove to Kaduna and made manufacturing look like the irresistible Egyptian Cleopatra. Thousands if not millions were employed, and local consumption was taken care of ,with much to export . The export raked in foreign currencies and helped in strengthening the Naira the local currency. What do we see today? The once thriving textile business in Kaduna ,that made the nation walk the

path of production, is as of today looking like a desolate house hunted by ghosts . Most of the textile companies have closed shop and thrown their employees into the ocean of unemployment.

In neighbouring Kano State ,was thriving groundnut production that led to the famed groundnut pyramid, that gave job to so many jobless people. That culture of groundnut production has become like a sea that boasted of sharks ,not having the smallest of fish around. The candidate of labour party , Peter Obi ,who preached himself hoax about “production ” during electioneering, just like John the baptist in the Christian bible preached against sin and asked for repentance in the desert ,must be taken aback at the disappearance of the groundnut pyramid, that would have launched the country into

agro-production and economic prosperity.

Dr Michael Okpara ,the one popularly known as “M I Power” was equally bent in popularising the “language of production ” in the Eastern region in the first Republic, as he built industrial estates in Port Harcourt, Aba and Enugu . So many manufacturing firms went into serious production as a result of the enabling environment created by Dr Okpara for industries to thrive. Dr Okpara Agricultural revolution led to the establishment of palm oil plantations in most parts of Eastern region. With heavy production in the area of palm oil plantations ,the economy of the then Eastern region witnessed phenomenal growth that it became the envy of other economies in Africa. Dr Okpara has gone to be with the ancestor

but just as the Singaporeans lionize Lee Kuan Yew, their former leader ,noted for his developmental strides in Singapore ,guardians of history also mentions Dr Michael Okparas name with glee on their faces ,as a result of leading the way in enthroning a productive economy in his days .

The story of pushing forward for a productive economy was not different on the Western Region and Mid -Western Region as Chief SLA Akintola, the then premier placed premium on production. Cocoa plantations that were scattered all over the region received a heavy boost from his government. While Dr Dennis Osadebe made sure that palm oil plantations were encouraged in his region ,which gave rise to agricultural revolution. Both political titans must be

shaking heads in disbelief, as to the whirlwind of misfortune that has hit the productive economies initiated in their time .

With the oil boom of the 70s ,that saw the country with a lot of petro-dollar and a former head of state allegedly saying that “Nigeria problem was not money, but how to spend it” a country once running like Usain Bolt in the production lane ,started crawling like an amputee to the consternation of those that was expecting a total dominance of the productive economy. The situation became more critical in the late 90s ,when established companies closed shops ,while others turn places into worship centres .

While the oil boom readily comes to mind

as one of the distraction that happened on the road to taking production to the zenith in Nigeria ,development Economists, equally have posited other reasons why it has been that we have been on the “Farmished Road” (Apologies to Ben Okri )

Poor power generation, is one of the reasons adduced by Economists as being the elephant in the room. The dark realities of power generation in the country was given vent by the statement of Femi Otedola ,a business mogul as reported in April ,1 ,2023 Vanguard publication when he was quoted as having said:

“Aliko ,an individual has built 2000 megawatts of power for cement ,fertiliser, plants and refinery .And the country where I was born ,has only 5000 megawatts “. Otedolas lamentation at the floor of the

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) remains the lamentation of so many Nigerians. Otedolas statement means that we can not build a strong economy with a mere 5000 megawatts, for a population that have been put at 200 million. Another take away from his statement is that Aliko Dangote would have been out of business if not that he built his own megawatts to power his industries. Whether the law of the land allows that ,is another topic.

For industries that runs on generating sets , the outrageous cost of diesel and maintaining the generators ,leaves them with no option than to pass the cost to the final consumers of their products or to relocate to neighbouring Ghana where power generation is stable for their businesses. As the writer writes ,it is under darkness, as the national grid that

supplies power across the country has collapsed. The collapse happens almost every other month ,sometime ,twice a month. Tell me ,which economy that wants to play in the big economic league, allows power generation and distribution to be at the mockery level ? Such a country must not be serious.

Without dwelling much on the reasons adduced by Economists for our pitiable position in terms of lack of traction in production, it has become imperative for the writer to join his voice to that of those who are shouting themselves hoax for Nigeria to thread the path of production.

Embracing production will shore up the value of naira that regularly receives bashing from other world currencies. When we export products to other

countries, it will translate to good news for naira ,as the value will go up ,with people from other countries looking for naira to buy their goods .

Production, will lead to employment of teeming youths without jobs . When you have factories and farm settlements going into serious production, it goes without saying that more hands would be required to do the work .

Production, will stop Nigeria being considered a dumping site for foreign products. From tooth -pick to tomato paste ,and what have you are imported leading to capital flight. This absurdity ,should not continue .

With production, this battered economy will be on the path of recovery, but for that

to happen, there must be a deliberate move by the government of the day to clear all the roadblocks militating against industrial revolution in Nigeria.

Uche Akunebu is the former Vice chairman of Association of Nigerian Authors, Abuja chapter and is presently the Head of poets of Nigeria (poets Del mundo) and Editor of International human rights arts Festival based in New York.