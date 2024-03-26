Tourism: Group urges FG to promote art work

The Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA) has urged the Federal Government to promote art work in the country to boost tourism.

The president of SNA, Mr Muhammad Suleiman, made the called in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the Nigeria`s long history in art would translate to great economic growth with the support of governments, as well as promotion of art works in the country.

Suleiman said that arts was ranked billions in some African countries like Kenya, but wondered why Nigeria with a remarkable history in art had nothing to show for it.

According to him, this is the time for the Ministry of Art, Culture and Creative Economy to look inward and to ensure that art translates to a better economy.

“Nigerian history in art is dated back to 1897, but those that came after that are taking advantage to transform their economy.

“How can our works in British museum generate a lot of money for them, while we are not making use of them.

“People talk about Nigerian art and artists, but in the sector they are not getting the recognition and these are the areas we need to look at,” he said

The president explained that the products that come from Nigerian art were designed from artistic things one could watch abroad.

“They come as monument, watch value and as a stock from time to time. They come as generation of things, where you want to tell about the future of places and ideas.

“Art is designed in such a way that it caters for tourism by its own deliberate attempt, in ensuring that those places that have been provided as tourism sites must have art as its own backing

“What that means is that we have to get in professionals to develop and look into that not just landscaping, but historically to ensure that places you are entering represents the culture of those people there,” he said.

He said that in some places they called them museum, other call them gallery while some call them park.

Suleiman said that in Nigeria they were trying their best by ensuring that one or two things that we do see here would be able to create places for tourism.

“But what is still missing is the translation, the interpretation of art into those places.”(NAN)

By Priscilla Osaje