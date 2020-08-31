Tourism association hails Kangiwa’s appointment as DG NIHOTOUR

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Alhaji Nura Kangiwa as the Director- General of National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR).

The National President of FTAN, Alhaji Saleh Rabo, made the commendation in a statement signed by the association’s Public Relation Officer (PRO) Mr Joesef Karim on Monday in Abuja.

He described the appointment of Kangiwa as a ”strategic game changer” for the tourism industry in Nigeria.

“Kangiwa is one of the most patriotic Pan-Nigerians I know, he is a thoroughly detribalised gentleman, and a stickler for improved standardisation of Nigerian hospitality sector, even to the extent of being globally competitive.

” I trust in his intellectual capacity to transform NIHOTOUR, Nigeria’s flagship hospitality training institute into a world class knowledge destination for tourism business management,” he said.

Similarly,Chief Abiodun Odunsawo, the President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals in Nigeria (ITPN) has expressed satisfaction with Kangiwa appointment as the DG of NIHOTOUR.

According to him, Kangiwa is an outstanding fellow of the ITPN, the premier professionals’ body for our industry.

He added that Kangiwa being a tourism professional to the core, would add more advantage of diverse experience in Nigeria’s public and private sectors.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement on Tuesday, said the President had approved the appointment of Kangiwa as the Director- General of NIHOTOUR.

According to the statement, the appointment takes effort from Sept. 1, 2020.

Meanwhile, Kangiwa has expressed gratitude to the president and Minister of Information and Culture for reposing confidence on him.

The appointee, who reflected on the appointment, said that it was an opportunity to serve Nigeria and his beloved tourism industry.

“The aim is to rebuild NIHOTOUR to become an African Centre of Excellence for sustainable Tourism and Hospitality personnel training.

“I will ensure we deploy the latest internet technology to fast-track tourism manpower development, especially post COVID-19.

“I will focus on bridging the knowledge gaps in Nigeria’s Hospitality and Tourism Industry, including working with all national and international tourism institutions and stakeholders.

“I will commit that NIHOTOUR mainstreams online training of Nigerian youths and women on international best practices in hospitality services.

“I believe that in a post COVID-19 world, implementing qualitative internet training, and also establishing enduring national structure for tourists’ services standardization are the bedrock of building competitive tourist destinations in Nigeria.

“Moreover, as a matter of industry emergency, I will rally stakeholders to implement a professional regulatory framework for Nigerian tourism business operations,” he said.

Kangiwa,who hail from Kebbi State, is a tourism technocrat and promoter.

He has worked as Senior Special Assistant on tourism matter to the Executive Governor of Kebbi State, Mr Abubakar Bagudu, with a clear mandate to restructure and rebrand the Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival into a world-class cultural event.

He has a Post Graduate Diploma on tourism policy and strategy, also Bachelor in political science in reputable University in the world.

Until his appointment as the director- general of NIHOTOUR, Kangiwa was Vice-President, Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), North West Zone.

He also remains the Director-General of Argungu International Fishing & Cultural Festival in Kebbi State.(NAN)