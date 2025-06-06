‎“Toughest Days Are Behind Us” — Tinubu Assures Nigerians in Eid-el-Kabir Message

‎



‎As Nigerian Muslims join the global Islamic community in celebrating this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has used the occasion to deliver a stirring national address that combines festive goodwill with a resolute reaffirmation of his administration’s economic reform agenda.



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎In a statement issued Thursday, Tinubu congratulated the Muslim Ummah and Nigerians at large, urging them to reflect on the values of sacrifice, devotion, and selflessness exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and taught by Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).



‎ “Let this sacred occasion renew our commitment to these ideals,” the President stated. “Eid-el-Kabir reminds us not only of our duties to faith but of our responsibilities to one another as citizens—resilience, compassion, and unwavering commitment to our country’s progress.”



‎In a departure from purely ceremonial language, Tinubu turned to pressing national issues, notably the economic challenges that have stirred widespread hardship across the country since his administration’s controversial reforms, including fuel subsidy removal and currency restructuring.



‎“Though the journey has not been easy, and some doubted our direction, the resilience of public and private sector leaders, along with the steadfast support of most Nigerians, is yielding results,” he said. “I assure you that the toughest days are behind us.”



‎The President noted that key economic indicators are now “moving in a positive direction,” though he acknowledged that the changes are yet to be fully felt by the population.



‎ “Our reforms are gaining traction… soon, all will feel the benefits. We are committed to repairing the foundations of our economy once and for all,” he affirmed, reiterating the goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda, which he insists is designed to “transform lives” and not merely “improve statistics.”



‎Touching on the recent flood disaster that devastated Mokwa in Niger State on May 28, Tinubu called for national solidarity and prayers.



‎ “Let us pray for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and fortitude for their relations,” he said. “Let us join hands with the government to bring succour to the people of Mokwa.”



‎The flooding incident, which submerged parts of the town and led to multiple fatalities and displacement, has drawn concern from humanitarian agencies. Tinubu’s acknowledgment signals a federal awareness of the growing threat climate change poses to vulnerable communities.



‎Tinubu also urged prayers for Nigeria’s security forces, whom he described as “front-line officers” risking their lives daily, and



