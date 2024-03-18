Tougher times ahead, but … — Olumba

The Brotherhood of the Cross and Star,(BCS), on Monday, said that there were tougher times ahead in the country.

Mr Ikechukwu Nweze Head, Publicity Committee for the forthcoming annual conference of the BCS, scheduled for Calabar, said this was the message from the Spiritual Head of the BCS, His Holiness, Olumba Olumba Obu.

He said this when representatives of the group paid a visit to the Lagos office of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, the tough situation can not be handled by man, except with divine intervention.

He said that the only way out was to go for godly attributes that would help in turning the tide for the better.

He said that those fanning the embers of disunity, violence and corruption in the country would Face divine judgment once the spiritual route was followed.

Earlier at a press conference, held at the University of Lagos, the group shed light on the significance of its forthcoming gathering in Calabar.

The group describes itself as a not a church but a movement of practical Christianity,

It said its 2024 Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) universal crusade is tagged “Divine Assurance of the Christhood, and would hold from March 25 to April 1.

The crusade, that would host followers from across the world, would come up at its headquarters in Calabar.

Speaking at the press conference, a representative of Olumba Olumba Obu, His Grace Archbishop Emmanuel Ekuri, said that BCS is the melting pot of all ideologies.

He likened the attainment of Christhood by an individual and society to an eladorado, where every good thing happens at the command of the person or society.

He urged people to heed God’s call for salvation.

“It is where the core doctrines that unite the human family with God is taught and practiced. in line with the will of God for humanity.

“You will accept with me that serious economic challenges are plaguing our country and the world.

“Leader Olumba Olumba Obu has brought divine assurance unto humanity.

“Nigerians should know that this gathering storm of uncertainty will give birth a new era of peace and prosperity,” he said.

He said that Nigeria is a physical abode of God and a nation after God’s heart.

The group during its visit to NAN Lagos office, sought the organisation’s support for the global crusade.

Mr Kayode Olaitan, Head, Lagos Office, NAN, said that the agency was always willing to give coverage to activities that enhance the socio-economic and other aspects of the country’and its people. (NAN)

By Uchenna Eletuo