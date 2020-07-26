Tottenham seal Europa League spot with draw at Crystal Palace

Hotspur secured a place in next season’s UEFA as they closed out their 2019/2020 English Premier League (EPL) campaign with a 1-1 draw at on Sunday.

Harry Kane’s sharp early strike gave Spurs the lead but , desperate to avoid an eighth successive defeat, hit back to claim a deserved share of the spoils.

Jeffrey Schlupp was on hand to net the equaliser early in the second half when the visitors failed to clear a corner kick.

With Crystal Palace already safe, in spite of their slump, it was all about ’s bid to finish in sixth above Wolverhampton Wanderers and guarantee a spot.

Wolves’ 2-0 loss at Chelsea ensured a point was enough for Jose Mourinho’s side.

They ended the season on 59 points, above Wolves on goal difference, thanks to a strong finish to a season of upheaval at the club.(Reuters/NAN)


