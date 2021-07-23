TotalEnergies says youth entrepreneurship, education key to achieving SDGs in Nigeria

TotalEnergies says education, youth entrepreneurship and inclusion are key to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals SDGs) and eradication of poverty in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Bunmi Popoola-Mordi, the Executive General Manager, Total Country Services, made the assertion at a virtual news briefing on Friday.

Popoola-Mordi said Total Nigeria Plc would continue to contribute to national development and attainment of the SDGs through its various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes across the country.

She said the CSR support was being driven by four pillars namely: road safety, youth inclusion, cultural dialogue and heritage as well as activities on climate change, coastal areas and oceans.

Popoola-Mordi said Total’s recent transition to TotalEnergies had positioned the company to become one of the dominant players in renewables.

She disclosed that a proposal would soon be tabled to its Nigeria shareholders to change its operating name in the country to TotalEnergies Marketing Nigeria Plc in line with the current realities.

Also speaking, Mrs Chinwe Ifechiga, CSR Manager, Total Nigeria Plc, said the company had been carrying out various programmes to support Nigeria’s youth and children and would continue to do so going forward.

Ifechiga listed some of the programmes to include: Startupper Challenge, Skills Acquisition Programme, Scholarship Scheme and the Learn, Experience, Articulate and Decide (LEAD) programmes for students.

She said Total was also sponsoring 40 children annually in four SOS Villages in Nigeria and had executed several projects to better the lives of the children.

According to her, 54 youths from Koko, Delta State and 100 from Kaduna have so far benefited from the skills acquisition programme.

She also noted that they had been trained in areas such as welding and fabrication, furniture making, catering, computer studies and fish and crop farming.

Ifechiga noted that another 64 secondary school students were being given Total education sponsorship in Koko, Delta State annually as part of the company’s contribution to its host community.

She said the 2021/2022 Startupper Challenge, which would be the third edition would soon begin, stressing that it offers young Nigerians opportunities to transform their business ideas into reality.

On his part, Mr Charles Ebereonwu, Country Communications Manager, Total Companies in Nigeria, said the intervention of the private sector in national development could not be overemphasised.

Ebereonwu said Total’s CSR activities were a humanitarian gesture by the company to bring positive impact to the people of Nigeria. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...