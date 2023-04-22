TotalEnergies’ NIES award testament to commitment to sustainable devt – Official

By Emmanuella Anokam

TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria Ltd. has described its Industry Revolution Award at the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES 2023) as a testament to the company’s commitment to the sustainable development of Nigeria.

Dr Charles Ebereonwu, TotalEnergies Country Communication Manager, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

Ebereonwu was reacting to the award presented to the company by Amb. Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

NAN reports that TotalEnergies, Shell Petroleum Development Company Nigeria Ltd., Techno Oil Group, Schlumberger and other international and indigenous oil and gas companies clinched awards for optimal services at the just concluded NIES 2023 Industry Awards.

Ebereonwu, who expressed satisfaction over the award, said TotalEnergies was the only International Oil Company that had been present in the entire value chain in the energy industry in Nigeria.

According to him, it is actively present in the upstream and midstream as well as downstream sectors of the industry.

He, however, thanked the Federal Government and the Ministry for the Industry Revolution Award given to the company.

The NIES award is an epitome of excellence that celebrates industry executives and companies who change the face of the energy industry and have demonstrated outstanding leadership and performance over the years.

The sixth edition of NIES which ended on April 20 had its theme as “Global Perspectives for a Sustainable Energy Future.” (NAN)