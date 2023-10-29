TotalEnergies donates N2m to charity homes for welfare

By Taiye Olayemi

TotalEnergies E&P Nigeria, on Saturday donated N1 million each to two charity homes – The Care People Foundation and Galilee Foundatio in Lagos.

Its Managing Director, Mr Matthieu Bouyer, announced the donation during the 27th TotalEnergies Charity Golf Tournament at Ikoyi Club 1938.

Bouyer said the activity was deliberately organised to gradually eradicate poverty and help the less privileged in the society.

According to him, more danations realised from individuals who participated in the tournament would also be given to the charity homes.

“This event evokes the essence of giving, echoing the profound truth in the inspirational words of Horace Jackson Brown Jr – “Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more.”

“Drawing inspiration from the teachings that span across faiths and humanity, we believe that all participants in this charity tournament continue to experience the unique joy derived from selfless giving.

“Beyond the exhilaration of golf, a sport that enriches life and relationships, the act of contributing to charity adds a fulfilling dimension to our collective experience.

“TotalEnergies places premium on a healthy work-life balance, and it remains a steadfast supporter of sports and games, recognising their social benefits in fostering unity, solidarity, networking, leadership and promoting good mental health.

“The beneficiaries for 2023 edition are the Care People Foundation, Ibadan and Galilee Foundation, Ibadan, Oyo State,” he said.

Bouyer noted that the annual recurrence of the event on the company’s calendar was a testament to its unwavering commitment to giving, especially to the less privileged.

According to him, this was in aligning seamlessly with TotalEnergies overarching goal of becoming the world’s most responsible energy company.

He said TotalEnergies’ involvement in golf sponsorships was extensive as the company’s charity golf tournament hold a special place in its events calendar.

“So, we count on your generous spirit to contribute to the identified charity homes.

“Our sponsorship extends to various events, including the TotalEnergies AFCON, National Men’s Division One and Two Basketball Leagues, Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG), and the OML 58 football tournament.

“Golf legend Arnold Palmer proclaimed, ‘In charity, there is no excess’.”

He applauded the collective efforts of everyone who had worked tirelessly to ensure the success of the event as well as the golf section of Ikoyo Club 1938, for providing the venue and support for the charitable endeavour.

Mrs Favour Tioluwani, Vice President of The Care People Foundation, said TotalEnergies had been of tremendous help to the charity homes, haven supported the home with several materials.

Tioluwani said recently, TotalEnergies gave out 50 wheelchairs to the home.

“TotalEnergies has been so consistent in supporting our children for the past 15 years, in the area of academics, feeding and all. We say thank you, we are grateful and May God continue to promote your company.”

Also, Dr Gregory Egbadon, Executive Director, Galilee Foundation, said: “We are really grateful for this donation and a lot more you have done for us; we get subvention every year from you, infact TotalEnergies has been so wonderful to us.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 98 players participated in the tournament while Adebayo Alli emerged overall winner with 37 points; John Vassaur, the first-runner-up with 33 points and Folabi Balogun, the second-runner-up with 32 points.

Also, for TotalEnergies staff, Mr Paul Brisibe emerged overall winner in the male category with 31 points while Adesua Adewole won the female category with 23 points. (NAN)

