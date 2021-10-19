Total Nigeria retires top Executive, Patrick Olinma as EFCC tightens probe

The Global Energy transition has made major oil and gas companies restructure their management and portfolios to be better placed for the future.Therefore it’s not surprising that Total Nigeria has recently implemented a restructuring of its organization, which has led to the retirement of Patrick Olinma, its erstwhile Executive Director in charge of its Commercial activities in what was earlier reported as somewhat unclear circumstances.

However, further investigation revealed that Patrick Olinma now a former Executive Director of Total Nigeria is currently under investigation by the Economic Financial Crime Commission, for alleged bribery, corruption and abuse of office. In a letter of invitation sighted by our correspondent, the commission had invited Patrick Olinma for an interview.

It was also earlier reported Major jubilations trailed the retirement of Olinma due to his anti Nigerian practices, as revealed by multiple sources in Total Nigeria.

The news of Total Nigeria Upstream Organizational Restructuring which affected other Top Management Staff, has been met with hostile reactions from its union, specifically PENGASAN. It was alleged in a message sighted by our correspondent, that the Managing Director Mike Sangster and his management “ have set sight to execute a heinous anti-staff and anti Nigerian policies with gusto using deceit, defiance, subterfuge and plain dishonesty in all engagements with the branch leadership.”

A source who who spoke under anonymity for fear of being victimized stated that “ What is more symbolic with the roll-out of the new organisation at Total is the turn of events symbolising a big lesson from one of the laws of nature. The Managing Director Mike Sangster, had given full powers to one of the company’s fast rising executive directors, Mr Patrick Olinma, to design the structure and he went ahead to package a juicy position/portfolio for himself that combined important roles previously held by two directors and even more into one so that he (Patrick Olinma) would become the super director.

“However, he was caught up just before roll-out when he was indicted by investigative agencies and an internal audit for alleged professional misconduct and corrupt enrichment”.

The source further said: “ One of the corruption cases involved allegations of him deceiving its sister company, Total PLC listed on the Nigerian stock exchange, by using his pseudo company to purchase a luxury apartment previously owned by Total PLC in Ikoyi without Total knowing that he was involved. The source of monies are alleged to be suspected bribes and kickbacks. Patrick Olinma was also indicted for dual employment as Company Secretary of the private company used as a conduit for the alleged money laundering scheme.”

Further investigation revealed that Patrick Olinma is yet to cooperate with the anti-graft agency EFCC whose torchlight has become even sharper lately. This awkward situation for Total, May have also placed the Total Managing Director Mike Sangster in a difficult position due to his close working relationship with Olinma.

In what seems to be a preparation for a show down, the employment unions have continued to exert pressure on Total Nigeria’s management on the organizational restructuring, insisting it is a ploy to “ execute the 50% staff reduction in Nigeria,” while dvising its comrades “ to stay on alert”.The unions are of the view that that “Management by this unilateral action has drawn the lines of war and single handedly disrupted industrial harmony in the company.”

As the EFCC continues with its campaign of collaboration and scrutinization of banks’ activities of suspects and other private sector stakeholders, anti graft campaigners such as Femi Falana a human rights advocate, had recently written to the Attorney General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to immediately implement a Supreme Court Ruling to recover 62 Billion United States dollars owed by six International Oil Companies with joint operating agreements with NNPC. The affected companies include; Shell Petroleum Development Company, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, Chevron Nigeria Limited, Nigeria Agip Oil Company, TotalElf Nigeria and Pan Ocean Oil Company. The challenges for the International Oil companies seems to be growing by the day.

Insiders say that the new Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission headed by Engr Gbenga Komolafe maybe be faced with this task of managing the expectations of Nigerians and ensuring that the country is not shortchanged.

