Total clearance of Boko Haram remnants our priority, says Borno CJTF Chairman

The Borno Chairman of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Ba’Lawan Ja’afar, says their main priority is to ensure total clearance of the remnants of Boko Haram and other insurgents in the state.

Ja’afar told journalists in Maiduguri on Thursday that the group would continue to play its role of supporting security forces to end insurgency and restore peace to the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CJTF is a volunteer security group consisting of youths with knowledge of local terrain who are aiding military operations against Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists.

The CJTF chairman said they have been getting tremendous support from Gov. Babagana Zulum, which has spurred them to dedicate themselves the more, to the service of the state.

He pointed out that the governor had released N255 million to the CJTF and bags of rice for each member and hunters.

“The governor specifically directed that members are to be given N30,000 each as their monthly allowance for the month of March while N50,000 and a bag of rice each is Ramadan gesture.

“This is not the first time that our members are benefitting from the governor’s large hearted benevolence but this time it is very special and timely in view of the economic situation and the fasting period,” the chairman added.

Ja’afar recalled that Zulum had in various interventions provided members of the CJTF with houses, scholarship, business grants and skill training, particularly families and orphans of CJTF members.

“I want to assure Governor Zulum and the people of Borno that we will not rest on our oars until lasting peace returns to the state and the North East region.

“We fervently solicit prayers from all people, particularly in this holy month of Ramadan for victory and lasting peace,” Ja’afar said.

It could be recalled that Zulum on Wednesday presented cash and rice to over 5,000 members of the CJTF in appreciation of their volunteerism and sacrifice for the peace and stability of the state.

“I want to appreciate your efforts in complementing the military and other security forces to restore peace in the state. I assure you that your welfare is a top priority for me,” Zulum had said. (NAN)

By Yakubu Uba