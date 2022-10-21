Torture: PRAWA boss bags UN committee membership

By Ibironke Ariyo

Dr Uju Agomoh, Executive Director, Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA), has been elected a member of the United Nations Sub Committee on Prevention of Torture (UN SPT), based in Geneva Switzerland.

This is contained in statement issued by PRAWA’s Deputy Director, Mrs Ogechi Ogu, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Ogu said Agomoh’ s election held on Thursday.

The UN SPT is an international body established by its Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture (OPCAT) consisting of 25 independent experts.

She said that the committee had a preventive mandate focused on a proactive approach to preventing torture and ill treatment, adding that the SPT had a dual mandate.

According to her, part of the mandate is to monitor conditions in detention and treatment of persons deprived of their liberty through country visits.

“And to advise on OPCAT implementation in particular, support the establishment and functioning of National Preventive Mechanisms, ” she said.

According to the statement, the PRAWA boss has degrees in Law, Criminology, and Psychology, which strongly positions her to contribute to the work of the SPT through a holistic and multidisciplinary approach.

It said Agomoh has held key positions in global, regional and national institutions working to prevent torture, through detention monitoring, security sector reform and support to survivors of torture over the past 20 years.

Ogu said Agomoh had previously served on the executive committee of the International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT).

“The World Organisation Against Torture (OMCT) Global SOS-Torture Covid 19 Crisis Action Group and the Independent Investigation Panel of Inquiry on the Nigeria Police Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

“Agomoh has personally carried out over 1000 prison monitoring visits covering about 150 prisons in 32 countries providing her with extensive expertise in detention monitoring methodologies and engagement with detention authorities and detainees.

“We have full confidence in the capacity of Dr Uju Agomoh to deliver on this very important assignment and a huge congratulations to Nigeria, Africa as PRAWA wishes her great success, ” she said.

NAN reports that Agomoh is the Founder of PRAWA, Nigeria-based civil society organisation which promotes Human Rights for people in prison.

PRAWA also helps survivours to successfully integrate into the community. (NAN)

