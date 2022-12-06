Torture not acceptable anywhere, says NHRC

By Ikenna Osuoha

Chief Tony Ojukwu, the Executive Secretary, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) says torture is not acceptable any where in the world, no matter the circumstances.

Ojukwu said this at a workshop on Prevention of torture and promoting redress and rehabilitation of torture victims and survivors in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that under the UN human rights law, torture was not justifiable.

Dr Uju Agomoh, the Executive Director, Prisoners Rehabilitation and Welfare Action (PRAWA) called for continued awareness and collaboration of stakeholders to end torture.

Agomoh emphasised the need for action by all stakeholders to end impunity and other factors that trigger torture.

The Executive Director advocated for the entrenchment of rules through education and training to resist torture in all faculties of the society.

She called on involvement of both the state and non state actors to redress and rehabilitate torture causes and victims of torture for a safe society.

Mr James Lin, the Programme Director, International Rehabilitation Council for Torture Victims (IRCT) called for renewed commitment of the Nigerian government to elimination of torture.

Lin urged Nigeria to take the next step through collaboration of relevant stakeholders to investigate and prevent torture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training was aimed at training the National Committee Against torture to submit periodic reports on what needed to be done to minimise torture. (NAN)