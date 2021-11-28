Tor Tiv urges agencies handling IPPIS to fine-tune operations

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Tor Tiv, the traditional ruler of the Tiv Nation of Benue State, and Chancellor of the University of Benin,His Royal Majesty, Orcivirigh Professor James Ortese Iorzua Ayatse has appealed to relevant Agencies handling the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System,IPPIS, to fine-tune their operations to eliminate abnormalities currently being experienced in some institutions.

Ayatse also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari over the prevailing industrial harmony in Nigeria Universities, calling on all hands to remain on deck in order to sustain the momentum.

Speaking at the 46th and 47th combined convocation ceremony of the University of Benin today, His Royal Majesty acknowledged the milestones in industrial peace achieved in our tertiary institutions,which he said is ocassioned by the various agreements reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU,and the modest fulfilment of same.

Recognising that ASUU demands for improved infrastructure have not been fully met, HRM maintained that the fact that government is listening and willing to do its ultmost within the limits of available resources speaks volumes about the President’s commitment to the progress of the education sector in the country.

“To further consolidate on the gains of the prevailing industrial harmony, HRM appealed to relevant Agencies handling the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to fine-tune their operations to eliminate abnormalities currently being experienced in some institutions,” he said.

Representative of Education Minister, Adamu Adamu, the Director of University Education, Hajia Iliyasu Gambo told the gathering that govt is aware of the shortfalls in education funding,adding that concerted efforts are being made to bridge the funding gaps.

Gambo asked graduants to place national interest above self in order to build a viral and sustainable Nation.

Also speaking at the convocation ceremony, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University of Benin,Olor’ogun, DR. Sonny Kuku expressed appreciation to President Buhari for his untiring efforts to reposition the education sector for the progress of the country.

In particular, the Pro-Chancellor listed projects in the university being undertaken by the Tertiary Education TrustFund, TETFUND, to include; the Professorial Building,Hostel for International students, Laboratory for Urology Department, Faculty of Agriculture Complex,Centre of excellence in Aquaculture and Food Technology Building, Research and Innovation Hub, and two student’s hostels among others.

These projects,the Pro-Chancellor said, were clear manifestations of the special attention the Federal Government accords the University of Benin in particular, and tertiary education in general.

In her welcome address,erudite scholar and Vice-Chancellor of Uniben,Professor Lilian Salami told the gathering that 8,996 graduants have earned the university’s first degrees or certificates in the 2018/2019 academic session,while 8,521 graduated in the 2019/2020 academic session.

According to the Vice-Chancellor ,a total of 125 students earned firstclass,while 2,794 got secondclass upper division.

Those awarded Honorary doctorate degrees include; General Theophilus Danjuma,Chief John Oyegun,Dr Thomas Ilube,Oluwakemi Pinheiro and Natalia Kanem.

In his keynote address, Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki,revealled that his administration is in the process of coming up with a 30-year development plan that will carter for all sectors especially education.

