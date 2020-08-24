Top Trump adviser Conway, quits White House, citing family



Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, said she will be leaving the White House this month, citing the need to focus on her four children.

“This is completely my choice and my voice.

“In time, I will announce future plans,’’ Conway said in a statement.









“For now and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.’’

Conway’s statement, late Sunday night, comes as the divisive Conway family dynamics have been on public display for months, with the Trump adviser’s daughter taking to social media to voice her opposition to the president and issuing personal attacks on her mother.

Conway’s husband, George, is a prominent conservative lawyer and vocal critic of his wife’s boss.









In a tweet, George Conway said he will be leaving the Lincoln Project, a group of anti-Trump Republicans seeing to oust the president to “devote more time to family matters’’.

The president has voiced his dislike of George Conway calling him “a stone cold loser and husband from hell’’ in a tweet last year.









In 2016, Conway led the Trump campaign to victory, becoming the first female campaign manager to do so and she immediately entered the White House as one of Trump’s fiercest defenders.

She earned scorn in the early days of the Trump administration when she uttered the now iconic phrase “alternative facts” to defend the White House, making false claims over the Trump inauguration crowd size.

The surprise announcement comes a day before the start of the Republican National Convention. (dpa/NAN)