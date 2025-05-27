Top leaders set to reimagine Nigeria’s economy at 2025 ‘For The Love of The Country’ conference in Kano

Nigeria’s top leaders in business, policy, and development will gather in Kano on Thursday, June 5, 2025, for the next edition of the For The Love of The Country (FLOC) conference.

This year’s theme, “Reimagining Nigeria’s Economy for a Prosperous Future: Where We Should Be in the Next Decade,” is designed to ignite bold conversations about the country’s economic future.

The choice of Kano as host city is intentional—its reputation as a commercial hub makes it the ideal setting for discussions about inclusive development and regional empowerment.

The city also symbolizes enterprise and economic opportunity, aligning perfectly with the goals of this year’s event.

The line up of speakers at the event reflects a strategic blend of political leadership, economic expertise, and industry-driven visionaries. Leading the roster is Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Executive Governor of Kano State, alongside Emir Sanusi Lamido, whose presence signifies a strong connection between governance and traditional authority.

Also expected is Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, whose insights are expected to shape discussions on Nigeria’s economic diversification and industrial growth.

Adding depth to the discourse is Professor Pat Utomi, a renowned political economist and public policy expert, and Hon. Dr. Doris Anite Uzoka, the Minister of State for Finance, who brings valuable perspectives on national financial strategy.

Further enriching the dialogue are key figures from the business and economic sectors. Oladele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals, is expected to shed light on harnessing Nigeria’s vast mineral resources for sustainable development. Kingsley Moghalu, an economist and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, will provide critical insights on macroeconomic stability and reform.

Charles O. Odii, Director General of SMEDAN, will speak on empowering small and medium enterprises while Dr. Umaru Kwairanga, Chairman of the NGX Group, will address capital market growth and investment opportunities.

Together, these speakers promise a comprehensive and impactful exchange of ideas on Nigeria’s economic future.

The agenda will focus on pressing issues such as how to move Nigeria beyond oil dependence, improve infrastructure, and grow key sectors like agriculture, solid minerals, ICT, manufacturing, and finance.

There will also be deep conversations around tackling inflation, creating jobs—particularly for young people—and building human capital through education, skills training, and innovation.

The forum promises to generate meaningful outcomes that can influence national policy, foster private-public partnerships, and propel Nigeria’s development trajectory over the next decade.

Beyond being a forum for policy ideas, FLOC 2025 is also a platform for corporate engagement.

Businesses and institutions are invited to partner through tailored sponsorship packages, which offer brand visibility, speaking opportunities, and strategic exposure.

This year, there’s a strong focus on youth and women, with the conference aiming to elevate their roles in business and governance.

Nigeria’s future depends on how well young people and women are positioned to lead. With rising economic pressure and growing demand for change, this conference is set to be one of the most important national gatherings of the year.