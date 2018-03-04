Top KASU scientist, Prof. Chindo to give inaugural lecture on herbal medicine

By: Luka Binniyat

Kaduna state born renowned scholar of Pharmacology and Toxicology, Prof. Ben Chindo, who is a leading expert in the treatment of epilepsy, would next Wednesday, 7th March, 2018 , give an inaugural Lecture at the new 1000-capacity Lecture Theatre of the Faculty of Science, Kaduna State University (KASU), the University authority has disclosed.

Chindo, an alumnus of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), who made the breakthrough in the treatment and cure of epilepsy in collaboration with renowned scientists from the University of Otago, New Zealand and Otto-von-Guericke University, Magdeburg, Germany, will speak on Herbal Medicine: Panaceas or Agents of Destruction?

Also working on the potency of other plants for remedial applications and treatment of a spectrum of diseases, Chindo will have the Vice Chancellor of KASU, Prof. Muhammad Tanko, Faculties and Departmental dons, government representatives, the general public as part of his audience.

“I am very grateful for the opportunity provided to me by our dedicated and committed Vice Chancellor, Prof. Muhammad Tanko to give this inaugural lecture. By this, our Vice Chancellor is keeping with the long observed tradition of the Ivory Tower, which hitherto, had not been taken seriously here,” he told our reporter in his office on Saturday.

Asked about the relationship of his works and that of the late Nigeria winner of the Alexander Humboldt Award, Prof. Andrew Nok, also a native of Kaduna state, Chindo said, “My work is focused mainly on drug discovery, while the late Prof. Nok’s work identified the molecular drug target for the treatment of trypanosomiasis.”

It could be recalled that during KASU’s convocation ceremony in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari hailed the contributions of Chindo in herbal medicine.