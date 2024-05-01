Top highlights as JAMB releases 2024 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates who participated in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates who participated in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with 64,624 results under investigation.

The Board Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede disclosed this at a news in Bwari on Monday.

Oloyede said that 1,989,668 candidates registered for the examinations held in 118 towns in 774 Computer Based Test Centres (CBT).

According to the registrar, out of the registered candidates, 1,904,109 sat for the examination while 80,810 were absent.

He explained that 64,624 results were under investigations for various reasons such as verification (2,896), procedural investigations(4,594), prima facie established exam misconduct (78).

He said other results under investigation were centre-based investigation involving 57,056 candidates in 18 centres across the country.

The 18 centres listed for the investigation were 12 in Edo, three in Akwa Ibom, two in Delta and one in Kwara state.

“The Board witnessed a near-zero infraction situation in the 2024 UTME except for a few cases, which represent just a tiny fraction of what was reported last year.

“This is encouraging and the Board is poised to consolidate on the successes recorded,” he said.

While giving analysis of the results, Oloyede said 8,401 candidates representing 0.5 per cent scored 300 and above, 77,070 candidates representing 4.2 per cent scored 250 and above.

He further said that 439,974 candidates representing 24 per cent scored 200 and above and 1,402,490 representing 76 per cent scored below 200.

“A total of 1,989,668 candidates registered for the examination, 24.7 per cent higher than the figure for the year 2023.

“Of the 1,989,668 registered, 1,904,189 were present and verified, 2,899 were present but unverified, 80,810 were absent.

“There is a significant improvement in the enrolment of females, with over 1 million girls registering for the examination.

“This is the first time in three years that the number of females will be more than that of their male counterparts.

“Out of the total registration, 3,164 were of persons living with disabilities. There is a 36.2 per cent increase in the enrolment of PLWDs as compared to last year.

“The Board is today releasing the results of 1, 842, 464 candidates. 64, 624 results are under investigation,” he said.

He added that the board had restricted in publishing the name of the best candidate, noting that this was to guide against Mmesomma saga in its examination in 2023.

The registrar explained that in the course of the examination, 25 sessions experienced hiccups of disrupting only 150 of the total 9, 156 sessions in 95 of the 774 centres.

He said the affected sessions were promptly rescheduled, stating that only one centre, Makama School of Technology, Old Motor Park, Along FCCE Road, Bichi, Kano State, was delisted for substandard performance.

He urged candidates to check their results starting from 7 a.m. on April 30 by sending UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019. (NAN)