Top EU diplomat expresses regret over Iran’s abandonment of nuclear commitments under JCPOA

European Union (EU) foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday expressed regret over Iran’s decision to abandon the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Borrell said that the implementation of the agreement’s provisions by all the parties had never been more important.

On Sunday, Iran announced the abandonment of its final limitations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and said that it had no more restrictions regarding its nuclear programme development.Meanwhile, Tehran aims to continue cooperating with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

It also plans to resume the implementation of its commitments in case the U.S. lifts sanctions and respects interests of Iran envisaged in the nuclear deal.

“Deeply regret Iran’s latest announcement on #JCPOA.“As ever we will rely on @iaeaorg verification.“Full implementation of #NuclearDeal by all is now more important than ever, for regional stability & global security.

“I will continue working with all participants on way forward,” Borrell wrote on Twitter.

The JCPOA, commonly known as the Iranian nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 between Iran and the so-called P5+1 countries, comprising Russia, China, France, the UK, the U.S. plus Germany.

The EU is also a signatory to the deal that requires the Iranian authorities to scale back the country’s nuclear programme and uranium reserves, in return for sanctions relief.

In May 2018, the U.S. unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and imposed economic sanctions on Iran.A year later, Iran began gradually abandoning its commitments under the deal.All remaining signatories, including Russia, have meanwhile reaffirmed their dedication to respecting the JCPOA provisions. (Sputnik/NAN)