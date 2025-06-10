‎Top Boko Haram Warlord Malam Jidda Killed in Yobe as Troops Intensify Offensive

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎In a major boost to the ongoing counter-insurgency campaign in the North-East, troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), with close air support from the Nigerian Air Force, have neutralized a top Boko Haram/ISWAP commander, Malam Jidda, and scores of other insurgents in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.



‎



‎



‎By Chimezie Godfrey



‎



‎In a major boost to the ongoing counter-insurgency campaign in the North-East, troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), with close air support from the Nigerian Air Force, have neutralized a top Boko Haram/ISWAP commander, Malam Jidda, and scores of other insurgents in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe State.



‎



‎According to a statement released by Captain Reuben Kovangiya, Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations, the notorious terrorist leader, who held sway as the Ameer (commander) of Ngorgore and Malumti villages, was killed in a coordinated ground and air assault on June 9, 2025.



‎



‎“The encounter occurred at Ngazalgana in Gujba LGA where troops engaged the terrorists and overpowered them with superior firepower,” Kovangiya stated. “Malam Jidda was neutralized during the fierce exchange, while several others fled with gunshot wounds.”



‎



‎In a simultaneous operation in the Timbuktu Triangle, troops on a snap ambush from a separate axis made contact with another group of insurgents, resulting in the death of several fighters.



‎



‎The military further revealed that ongoing exploitation operations in Mallamfatori, Abadam LGA—where troops had recently inflicted heavy losses on the terrorists—led to the discovery of more neutralized insurgents and the recovery of significant arms and logistics.



‎



‎Recovered items include multiple AK-47 rifles, motorcycles used for mobility in the bush, rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) tubes, hand grenades, handheld radios, large quantities of ammunition, and AK-47 magazines.



‎



‎“This is a clear indication that the renewed offensive under Operation HADIN KAI, backed by precise air support, is yielding significant results,” Kovangiya said. “We remain resolute in our mission to ensure the total defeat of Boko Haram/ISWAP and restore lasting peace in the North-East.”



‎



‎Military analysts believe the death of Malam Jidda marks a strategic blow to the terror network’s operations in Yobe and Borno States, particularly given his influence over key strongholds in the region.



‎



‎Security sources have also hinted at continued aerial and ground surveillance in the surrounding areas to track and apprehend fleeing fighters.



‎



‎Residents of nearby communities have welcomed the development with cautious optimism, expressing hope that the fall of key commanders like Jidda could signal the beginning of the end for insurgency in the region.



‎



‎Authorities have urged civilians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious movements or individuals seeking medical attention for gunshot wounds to security operatives.



‎



‎Operation HADIN KAI remains one of the central pillars of Nigeria’s military strategy to end over a decade of insurgency that has plagued the North-East and displaced millions.



‎



‎