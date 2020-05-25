Top aide to British PM defends actions amid row over lockdown rules

Share the news













Dominic Cummings, a top adviser to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, defended his decision to leave London amid lockdown travel restrictions, saying he acted “reasonably.”

“I did not ask the prime minister about the decision, he was ill himself and he had huge problems to deal with,” Cummings told reporters.

Cummings travelled 430 kilometres from London to his parents’ home in County Durham at the end of March. Both Cummings and his wife were ill at the time and suspected they had the coronavirus.

He and his wife were worried there was “nobody in London [they] could reasonably ask to look after [their] child and expose themselves to COVID-19.”

Calls have mounted for Cummings to resign over the decision, but Cummings said he had “not considered” that. (dpa/NAN)

Related