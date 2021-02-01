Tony Momoh’s death, big loss to Nigeria – Orji Kalu

The Senate Chief Whip and Former Governor of Abia, Chief Orji Kalu has described the demise of former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh as a huge loss to the nation.

Kalu stated this in a statement he issued on Monday in Abuja.

He described the late Momoh as a veteran journalist, lawyer, community leader and philanthropist.

Kalu said the late media guru contributed to the social, economic and political development of the country in various capacities.

Kalu, who commiserated with the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and other stakeholders in media industry, stressed that the deceased left indelible footprints in the annals of journalism in the country.

In a condolence message, the senate chief whip urged the Momoh family to uphold the good legacies of the deceased.

He said the demise of former Minister of Information and Culture, Prince Tony Momoh is painful.

“The late chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) made invaluable contributions to nation building in different positions.

“He was a strong advocate of fairness, justice and equity which he demonstrated in his endeavours.

“The late former minister lived a remarkable life dedicated to the service of humanity,” he said.

The senate chief whip commiserated with the government and people of Edo.(NAN)