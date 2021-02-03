Tony Momoh ‘ll be remembered for believing in national unity – APC Governors

The Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) says the late Prince Tony Momoh will be remembered for his passionate campaigns for national unity and peaceful coexistence.

Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, Chairman of the PGF , in a statement on Wednesday added that Momoh`s vision and belief in Nigeria’s unity and progressives politicians would always be remembered and celebrated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PGF is an umbrella body of governors elected on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform.

“We received the news of Prince Tony Momoh’s death with heavy heart and gratitude to God for a life well blessed and spent,’’ he said.

Bagudu , who is also the Governor of Kebbi State said that as one of APC`s founding fathers, its leaders and members would continue to celebrate Momoh`s inspiring leadership.

He noted that as a former National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) , Momoh was able to demonstrate that the determining factor for any successful leader was sacrifice.

“Together with the leaders of all our legacy parties, Chief Bisi Akande and Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, he was able to inspire all of us to make all the sacrifices required to make the emergence of APC in 2013 possible.

“As a former Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, he will always be remembered for his passionate campaigns for national unity and peaceful coexistence,’’ he said.

Bagudu added that Momoh`s death was a loss to the nation, Nigerian progressive community, the media and all patriots.

He prayed God Almighty to grant his soul a peaceful rest and his family the fortitude to bear his death.

He also prayed that Allah rewards all his good works, forgive his limitations and bless those he left behind.

The NAN also reports that CPC is one of the political parties that merged to form the APC on Feb. 6, 2013, a party that Momoh remained one of its chieftains until his death.

The late Momoh started his career with the old Daily Times Newspaper in 1962 and later rose to be the paper’s editor.

Momoh, a veteran journalist and a former Minister of Information and Culture between 1986 and 1990 during the General Ibrahim Babangida military regime, died in Lagos on Feb. 1, 2021 at the age of 81. (NAN)