Tonto Dikeh organises Walk Tour for elimination of drug abuse, human trafficking

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is organising a 2.8km walk tour in Abuja for the elimination of drug abuse and human trafficking.

Dike made this known via her Instagram [email protected] on Saturday.

The walk which will take place at 1 pm is scheduled to take off from Aguiyi Ironsi Street to the SENSITIZATION ground @ THE JUNK YARD, RIVER PLATE NIG Garden, Abuja.

She wrote: “It will be a glorious event! Come and let’s SPEAK OUR MINDS & salvage our great country/continent from this epidemic scourge!!! SPEAK YOUR MIND!!! .”

“ARE YOU GAME? Say it loud: I AM GAME for the ELIMINATION OF DRUG ABUSE & HUMAN TRAFFICKING in Nigeria and Africa!!! “She added

Come join @the_game_africa , @[email protected]_man_with_the_master_plan1, For the 1st leg of our project on the 25th of May 2019, 1pm prompt @ UNITY FOUNTAIN. (NAN)

