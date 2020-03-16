Tonto Dikeh Foundation assists sick babies in FCT

The Tonto Dikeh Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), on Monday assisted no fewer than five sick babies with diapers and financial support at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH).

King Tonto, Founder of the NGO, during the donation, said the gesture was aimed at reducing the suffering of the less privileged in the country.

She said the initiative by the foundation cut across many states, adding that beneficiaries are always carefully selected.

According to her, the NGO, established thirteen years ago had also assisted students to go back to school, adding that the foundation was determined to do more in the country.

”This is me in every day basis in the last thirteen years, it’s been one hospital to another, one home to another or court trying to free a domestic violent woman or rape case.

“The foundation is embarking on this intervention to ease the pressure on this vulnerable people in the society.

“The way Nigeria is situated, not only one man can help out, and we need all hands to be on deck to give hope to the hopeless.

“I dont expect the government to come and change the hospital, but if I come and two other people come; that is where the growth will come from,” she said.

She also said the organisation was on the verge of completing its free school project for the less privileged in the country.

Tonto explained that the establishment of the free school was a way of giving back to the society, saying that nothing compares to the power of education.

“My foundation believes in education, which has brought me this far and I have seen powerful, strong and skillful people do a lot because they are educated.

“I believe education is one of the strongest tools for unlocking potentials and that is why the foundation is doing this,” she said.

The foundation in 2017, assisted 200 students living with disabilities to go back to school in Abuja.

On his part, Mr Sunday Chuks, father of one of the beneficiaries (Baby Solomon) thanked the organisation for their kind support and called on other organisation to do the same. (NAN)

