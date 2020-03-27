Toll now 70, as NCDC confirms 5 new cases of COVID19 in Abuja, Oyo

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night confirmed five new cases of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.

The NCDC, through its verified Twitter account, said that as at 8.00p.m of March 27, Abuja had additional three new cases, while Oyo State had two new cases.

According to it, this brings the total confirmed cases in the country to 70.

The centre said that of the 70 confirmed cases, three had been discharged, while one death was recorded in the country.

It added that currently Lagos has 44; Abuja- 14, Ogun- three, Ekiti- one, Oyo- three, Edo- one, Bauchi-two , Osun-one and Rivers-one cases respectively.

Lagos State still has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in country with 44 cases.

The cases reported were from travellers who have just returned to the country.

“Other cases were from people who have come in contact with infected persons.(NAN)