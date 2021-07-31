Tokyo reports 21 new COVID-19 cases linked to Games

Olympics organisers on Saturday 21 new cases COVID-19 linked to the Tokyo Games, bringing the number infections the start this month to 241.

The number was lower Friday’s 27, which was the highest daily the Games so far.

No athletes were among the new cases.

Athletes who tested positive and been forced to miss their events include German cyclist Simon Geschke and US pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks.

Twenty-three athletes so far tested positive.

Amid a sharp rise infections across , the government on Friday lengthened the state of emergency the Games host city and extended the measure to other nearby prefectures.(dpa/NAN)

