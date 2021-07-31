Tokyo reports 21 new COVID-19 cases linked to Games

Olympics organisers on Saturday reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 linked to the Tokyo Games, bringing the total number of infections since the start of this month to 241.

The number was lower than Friday’s total of 27, which was the highest daily total of the Games so far.

No athletes were among the new cases.

Athletes who have tested positive and have been forced to miss their events include German cyclist Simon Geschke and US pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks.

Twenty-three athletes have so far tested positive.

Amid a sharp rise in infections across Japan, the government on Friday lengthened the state of emergency for the Games host city and extended the measure to other nearby prefectures.(dpa/NAN)

