Togolese, 55, docked for alleged N5.3m fraud 

By Sogbade Adebisi Fatima



A 55-year-old Togolese, Jimoh Yusuf, on Friday appeared before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, for alleged N5.3 million fraud.

Yusuf, a commercial bus driver, who resides at Igbojaye area of Ibadan, is facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, fraud and stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The prosecutor, Cpl. Akeem Akinloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Jan. 31 at Igbojaye.

Akinloye said that the defendant collected the N5.3 million from the complainant, Mr Ganiyu Azeez, on the pretext that he would sell a product to him.

He said that the defendant fraudulently converted the money to his own use.

Akinloye said the offences were punishable under Section 390 (9), 419 and 516 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of three million Naira with two sureties in like sum.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until June 18 for mention. (NAN)