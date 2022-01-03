Tofa’s contributions to Nigeria’s democracy indelible -Ganduje

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje State has expressed shock over the death Alhaji Bashir  Tofa, a former presidential candidate in Nigeria.

Tofa was the presidential candidate of  the National Republican Convention (NRC) in the June 12, 1993 election.

In a signed on Monday by the state’s Commissioner for Information, Malam Garba, said that Tofa’s contributions to Nigeria’s democracy, remained indelible.

The governor said that  “the sacrifices Tofa, started with leadership responsibilities an  age, when he was elected councilor in Tofa Local Government Area in his late 20s, and remained  vibrant and dynamic up the time his death.’

He further said that as a businessman, trader and philanthropist, Tofa touched the lives many people, especially the downtrodden, and his  legacies would be approximated for posterity.

“The legacy his political beliefs and triumphs will be important footnotes in the literature Nigeria’s government and politics for generations yet to come.

“He was a great man, a quintessential democrat and statesman who  left very bold prints  on the politics and political history Nigeria, “ he said.

The governor prayed Almighty Allah to  grant his soul Paradise,  and give the family, friends and associates, the fortitude to bear the  loss.

Bashir Tofa died the age 75 after an illness, and was buried in  accordance with Islamic injunctions. (NAN)

