Tofa vibrant, dynamic politician – Fayemi

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has described the late Alhaji Bashir Tofa, Presidential Candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the 1993 election, as a vibrant and dynamic politician.

Fayemi, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, said that the death of late politician was a national loss.

He noted that Tofa’s ultimate desire was to see a new Nigeria that would serve the good of the masses.

The governor said that the deceased held political belief and ideology which made him a democrat and elder statesman.

”The deceased’s contributions to the democratic experience in Nigeria cannot be forgotten,” he said.

Fayemi further said that the late politician and philanthropist was a man of honour and integrity who always spoke against societal ills.

He noted that Tofa positively impacted the lives of many people, especially the less-privileged, adding that he would be sorely missed for his generosity of spirit and charitable deeds.

“Alhaji Bashir Tofa was a leader who had passion for the people and was always ready to sacrifice anything to ensure a society where government is accountable to the people.

“We shall miss his amiable personality and sundry contributions to nation building.

“On behalf of myself, the government and good people of Ekiti, I commiserate with the family of the deceased as well as the government and people of Kano State on this irreparable loss.

“May Allah grant the deceased Aljannah Fridaus,” Fayemi added. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

