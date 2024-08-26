TMV lauds FG’s plan to grow creative sector into $100bn industry

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The Tinubu Media Volunteers (TMV), a think–tank has lauded the multiple initiatives being planned by the Federal Government to grow the creative sector into a 100bn-dollar industry by 2030.

The group’s Chairman, Chukwudi Enekwechi gave the commendation in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He noted that the initiative would be running in tandem with the efforts by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration to build a 1trn dollars economy as soon as possible.

“We note that along this line, the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa has rolled out several measures towards achieving the objective.

“Central to this plan is to enunciate and implement robust policies and fostering strategic partnerships to create an economic boom across the creative industry landscape.

“It is also gratifying that the plan includes ensuring that players and stakeholders in the cultural and creative economy value chain.

“Have access to the $100 billion market share as projected by Tinubu administration,” the TMV chairman said.

He further noted that the Nigerian creative industry had become a global brand with musicians and performers making waves across the globe.

Enekwechi added that artistes like Rema, Davido, Burna Boy, Flavour, P-square, Asake and many others were making the country proud on the global stage.

He expressed delight that the Nigerian government had lofty plans to grow the entertainment industry to a 100 billion dollars by the year 2030.

This, he said, would in turn, increase the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and provide jobs to numerous Nigerian youths who would be offered opportunities to explore and display their talents to the global audience.

Enekwechi stressed that the Nigerian entertainment sector had huge potentials, adding that the vision of the Tinubu administration to give vent to the hopes and aspirations of Nigerian youths was laudable.

“Furthermore, the additional plan to make Nigeria Africa’s creative industry hub will attract many foreign direct investors with a lot of benefits to the Nigerian economy.

“We commend Musawa for envisioning a plan that can channel the energy of Nigerian youths to the creative industry as this will also help to harness their potential towards profitable gains.

“Apart from attracting more people into the industry, it will also boost the technological advancement in the sector.

“All these, we believe are in line with President Tinubu’s manifesto and the Renewed Hope agenda to offer Nigerian youth’s limitless opportunities to utilise their God given talents,” Enekwechi

said.(NAN)