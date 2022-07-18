TMG commends INEC, Osun residents, others on the success of guber poll

Transition Monitoring Group (TMG), has lauded efforts of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), over the just concluded Osun governorship election held over the weekend.

In a statement titled “Post Election Statement on the Gubernatorial Election in Osun State, July 2022” signed by its Chairman, Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani, he praised the electoral body for complying to the provisions of the Electoral Act, especially with regards to improving inclusivity by providing assistance technology for persons with disabilities, and for efficient election logistics arrangement which saw early deployment of officials and materials to the polling units across the state of Osun.

The group also praised the media other stakeholders for their efforts in ensuring peaceful and non-violent elections and the people of the state for an inclusive and participatory election in the state.

“The 2022 Osun Governorship Election had generated much interests in the country just like the recently concluded gubernatorial election in Ekiti.

“The off-season elections generated high expectations among citizens, not just in Ekiti and Osun, but all over the country as it was expected to reflect citizens expectations towards the General Election in 2023, especially with regards to the reforms instituted by the new Electoral Act, 2022 as amended.

TMG, who observed the electioneering process expressed satisfaction on the high level of voters’ mobilisation activities by the media and civil society groups.

It noted voters availability to exercise their franchise in the election debates and thereby contributing to ensure critical interactions with citizens as part of entrenching issue-based campaigns.

On the vote buying ,Rafsanjani insists that voters must resist selling their future and good governance as vote buying doesn’t provide good governance ,transparent and accountable leadership.

The group, however, urged security operatives to conduct themselves in the highest decorum to ensure the trust of the electorates during subsequent elections.

