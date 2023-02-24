TMG alerts anti-graft agencies on possibilities of vote trading in Saturday’s poll

By Angela Atabo

The Transition Monitoring Group(TMG) has alerted anti-graft agencies on possibilities of vote trading in Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Election.



Mr Auwal Rafsanjani, the Chairman, TMG said this in statement on Friday in Abuja.

Rafsanjani commended Nigerians, especially the young people that have shown great enthusiasm for participation in the election.



“TMG calls on the political class and their supporters to desist from all forms of vote trading which reached condemnable heights during the previous state-level elections.

“Citizens are also urged to shun the act which is a crime punishable under the country’s laws.TMG applauds all the political parties and their presidential candidates that signed the national peace accord.



“With the recent signing, every candidate and their parties have now committed to an ethical code of conduct and to eschew all forms of violence.



“ Therefore, we urge all candidates and their political parties to promote the national peace accord and encourage their supporters to respect the provisions of the peace accord,” he said.



Rafsanjani said that hate speeches and inflammatory statements attributed to candidates and their supporters were a source of worry.

He expressed hope that political parties and their supporters would desist from all forms of actions capable of imperilling the progress of Nigeria and preserve its young democracy before, during and after the election.

He said that TMG was working with various civil society networks across the country to mobilise voters, educate the publicand monitor voting.

He said that TMG would also reach out to critical institutions and agencies on the frontline of planning and administering the election.

Rafsanjani called on INEC to continue to demonstrate neutrality and respect for its announced processes and guidelines, saying this was important to maintain public confidence in the process.

“We further urge the INEC Chairman to ensure the highest level of integrity and professionalism throughout the commission, and ensure adequate and timely deployment of sensitive and non-sensitive materials.

“We urge INEC to follow its timeline and procedures to achieve the timely release and distribution of all essential and non-essential materials,” he said.

Rafsanjani called on INEC to remain resolute in its commitment to free and fair elections. Recently, the Commission commenced daily briefing on the elections.

He called on all political actors, especially political parties and their supporters to shun every temptation to intimidate and suppress opposition or any other group of people from exercising their rights.

He urged all security agencies to be vigilant and take action to guarantee the safety of all voters.

He called on INEC to prevail on polling officials to give special consideration to women, the elderly and Persons with Disabilities.

“We urge INEC and all the partnering security agencies to develop security plans for the high-risk areas and work with local actors to mitigate the threats to voters and every person on election duties,” he said.

Rafsanjani called on politicians to be great sportsmen in the election.

“We expect those who do not win to accept defeat and where they are aggrieved to consider using all legal means to seek redress,’’ he said. (NAN)