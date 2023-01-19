TLAN Unveils Activities for its Book Presentation

By Chimezie Godfrey

A pragmatic leadership advocacy campaign group with headquarters in Abuja, The Turning Point Leadership Advocacy Network, has unveiled a programme and activities for its Book Presentation in support of Obi’s ambition for the 2023 general elections slated for February 25.

In a press statement issued on Monday and signed by the National President, Capt. Uwalaka Godsbest C. and General Secretary, Precious Enebuse explained that the presentation of the book with the title “Nigeria’s Turning Point – The Quest of the People for a Better Nigeria” will hold on 27th January, 2023 at Merit Award house Maitama Abuja beginning from 3:00pm.

According to Uwalaka, former President Olusegun Obasanjo who wrote the foreword of the book, will be the Chief Guest Honour of the event expected to feature creme de la creme of the society.

The National Coordinator TLAN Capt. Uwalaka Godsbest.C enjoined all Nigerians who want the best for our country to ensure that they cast their votes for Peter Gregory Obi to engender a new Nigeria of our dreams.

So, in keeping with our organization’s objective of shoring up patriotic leaders, through down to earth analysis and public sensitization on transparent leadership qualities, against pulverize schemes by political opportunists as it concerns the forthcoming elections and beyond.

He further reiterated that having scrutinize the dossier and antecedents of Mr. Peter Gregory Obi, “we have decided to adopt him as the most preferred Presidential candidate in the forthcoming general elections with motions already put in place to ensure landslide victory at the poll.