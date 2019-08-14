Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Simi nominated for 2019 AFRIMA

The All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA)  on Wednesday unveiled Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Simi, Wizkid, Kizz Daniel, Teni, Yemi Alade, Niniola along other international artistes  nominated for  2019 edition of the prestigious award.

This was made public  during a press conference held at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island Lagos by Aderele Niyi, AFRIMA’s Associate Producer.

Niyi said that the nominees that  cut across Western, Eastern, Central Southern and Northern Africa were carefully picked after  rigorous screenings by a group of professional jury.

She said thatcsome of the criteria used in arriving at the nominees include:  fairness, creativity, excellence, integrity, originality of their music, authenticity which must reveal African concept among other things.

According to her, the world music festival will  hold  between Nov.21 to  Nov. 23  2019 in a country that will be announced next month.

Niyi said that the event was established to reward and celebrate musical works, talents and creativity around the African continent, while promoting the African cultural heritage.

“The platform is to position Africa as a musical hub for the world as Africans are seen as talented and highly creative.

“This is going to be  the 6th edition of AFRIMA and I can say that it has been getting better each year; this year’s edition promises to be a unique one,” she said.

Niyi called for continental  support from African leaders in order to enlarge the scope of   the event for more international acceptance.

She also urged music artistes to see the platform as theirs for better exploration.

The following were nominated for the best male artistes from   West Africa: Burna boy with his song “Ye”, Davido’s “Wonder Woman”, Kizz Daniel’s “Madu”, Wizkid’s “Fever”.

Other nominated artistes are : King Promise from Ghana; Salif Keita from Mali, Shatta Wale from Ghana, Sidiky Diabate from Mali and late DJ Arafat from Cote d’Ivoire

The nominees for the  female category from Nigeria  and their works are : Simi’s “I Dun Care”; Tiwa Savage’s “One”; Teni’s “Case”; Yemi Alade’s “Oh My Gosh”; Niniola’s Bana.

Others are : Aya Nakamura from Mali; Jossey from  Cote d’Ivoire ; Kanuer Adams from Liberia; Manamba Kante from  Guinea and Mzuee from Ghana.

The best male artistes nominated from  Central Africa are : C4 Pedro from Angola; Fally Ipupa from  Congo; Locko from  the Cameroon; and Magasco also from the  Cameroon.

Others are ; Maitre Gims from Congo; Rui Orlando from Angola; Niska from  Congo Brazzaville; Salatiel from the  Cameroon and Ya Levis from the  Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The best nominsted  female artistes from  Central Africa are : Anna Joyce from  Angola; Blanche Baily from the Cameroon; and Bruna Tatiana from  Angola.

Others are; Charlotte Dipand also from the  Cameroon; Daphine from the  Cameroon; Duda from  Angola; Shan’l from Gabon and Titica from Angola.

Also, the best male artistes from   North Africa are:  Ahmed Soultan from -Morocco; Aminux from  Morocco; Amr Diab from  Egypt; DJ Moh Green from  Algeria; and  Mostafa Hagag Kelso from Egypt.

Others are: Soolking from  Algeria; Tamer Hosny from -Egypt and Yann Sine from Morocco.

In the best female categories : Cairokee from Egypt; Kenza Morsfi from  Algeria; Nada Azhari from Morocco; Psychoqueen also from Morocco; Salma Rachid also from Morocco; Sherine from  Egypt and Souhila Ben Lach from Algeria.

For the best male artistes from  Southern Africa are:  AKA, Nasty C, Prince Kaybee, Casper Nyovest, Black Coffee x David Guette, Sjava from South Africa and Jah Prayzah and Winky D from Zimbabwe.

Also, nominees for the best female artistes from   Southern Africa are : Ammara Brown, and  Tamy Moyo from Zimbabwe; Zonke, Kelly Khumalo, Nadia Nakai,  and Sho Madjozi from South Africa; Trina South from Zambia and Chikune from Namibia.

Those nominated  for best male artistes from  East Africa are : Black Boy from  Madagascar; Diamond Platinumz from Tanzania; Harmonize also from  Tanzania; and Khaligraph Jones-from Kenya.

Others are: Shyn from  Madagascar; WCB Wasafi,  Rayvanny- and  Mbosso from  Tanzania and Nyashinski from  Kenya (NAN)




