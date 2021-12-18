Tiv Youths expresses confidence on Buhari’s determination to curb insecurity

The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has called on Nigerians to continue to have confidence in the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to curb insecurity and all forms of criminality in the country.

President of the group, Mr Mike Msuaan, made the call in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

Msuaan emphasised the need for citizens to continue to provide security agencies with the needed information to track down and arrest all criminal elements in the country.

He said in recent history, Buhari remains the only president who purchased several sophisticated hardware for the military and other security agencies to tackle insecurity in the country.

He also said that Buhari’s administration had invested so much to position security agencies to combat insurgency, banditry and kidnapping.

“President Buhari has always assured Nigerians that he does not want to hand over an insecure country to his successor.

“Success is being recorded with the elimination of many terrorists commanders and their members, with thousands of others surrendering to the superior fire power of the Nigerian military.

” President Buhari has responded to the call by many well-meaning Nigerians to eliminate the terrorists, bandits and criminals. That at no point should government negotiate with these elements.

“In doing this, other measures to address poverty and the educational dearth in the country are also being put in place,” Msuaan said.

He decried a recent statement credited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, who was quoted as saying “if Nigerians are expecting anything more from Buhari, they are whipping a dead horse.”

He alleged that Obasanjo spoke at an event organised by the Global Peace Foundation and Vision Africa in Abuja.

He admonished Obasanjo to be fair in his analysis of security trajectory of the country.

“There was a time in our history where bombing of worship centres and public places became the order of the day. Abuja, the Federal capital territory, was not left out.

“Boko Haram had captured and hoisted flags in 19 local government areas of Borno state indicating a total capture.

“But today, the governor of Borno state is rehabilitating and returning many of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their communities.” (NAN)

