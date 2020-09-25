Tiv/Jukun conflicts: Gov. Ishaku urges fleeing communities to return home

Gov. Darius Ishaku of Taraba has called on the people of Chonku village who had fled to Wukari town in the wake of the Tiv/Jukun crisis to return home and resume their normal activities, saying peace has returned to the area.

Ishaku made the call while laying the foundation of a Military and Police base at the Chonku village.

He said that the State Government would establish a security base on the border between Taraba and Benue.

He said the security base would provide security to the village which shared a common border with Benue.

The governor said it was very unfortunate that the two border communities had continued to engage themselves in violent clashes instead of living in peace.