Titilayo Ajanaku was an unwavering democrat – Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has described as disheartening and unfortunate the passing away of his longstanding lieutenant and seasoned political ally, Dame Titilayo Ajanaku, a former presidential special adviser on women’s affairs and first female local government chairman in Nigeria.

In a condolence message released in Abuja on Friday, the Waziri of Adamawa lamented the loss of an unwavering democrat, who committed her life to the betterment of society.

“Titi was a passionate politician and a compassionate compatriot, who participated in politics as a means to the end of alleviating people’s pains, through the establishment of a free and fair; egalitarian and just society. She was urbane and humane, cerebral and a great team player.

“She was a force to reckon with in both the People’s Democratic Party and the Peoples Democratic Movement, where she made huge political contributions towards nation building. She was equally a personal friend, a political ally and frontline woman leader who championed the cause of women in politics.

“She was a competent administrator and astute adviser. She served in our administration (Obasanjo-Atiku 1999-2007) in charge of women affairs, and made indelible impact; counseling the government to doing the right things for women in Nigeria. Her demise is a great loss to the nation and to all who knew her. Hers is a vacuum hard to fill”, the PDP presidential flagbearer in the 2019 election said.

Atiku Abubakar prayed for the Almighty God to grant comfort and strength to the family, friends and associates to bear the loss, and for her soul to rest in peace.