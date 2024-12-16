Tiri emerges winner of IBB Veterans/Super veterans invitational kitty

Ezekiel Tiri has emerged winner of the IBB International Golf and Country Club Veterans/Super Veterans invitational kitty in Abuja.

Ezekiel Tiri has emerged winner of the IBB International Golf and Country Club Veterans/Super Veterans invitational kitty in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the kitty, which was organised by the IBB Ladies Golf Section (LGS), saw no fewer than 200 golfers participating.

Tiri was crowned as the overall winner on Sunday after he played off handicap 19 with a gross score of 86 to finish as the lowest gross overall.

In the men’s veteran category, J. Ahmed playing off handicap 11 with 88 gross defeated his closest challenger M.R. Morgan on count back to win the best gross prize.

J. Woo, playing off handicap 21 with 91 gross and 70 net finished as the best net in the category.

In the men’s Super-veterans category, O. Okeke who played off handicap 20 with a gross score of 98 won the best gross prize.

I. Ayu who played off handicap 13 with 102 gross finished as runner up.

M. Tarfa won the prize for best net in the Super veterans’ category after he played off handicap 24 with a gross score of 96 and 72 net to beat his nearest challenger on count back.

In the ladies’ veteran category, Maryam Atta-Bala, playing off handicap 22 with a gross score of 91 won the best gross prize.

Grace Ihonvbere, playing off handicap 10, grossed 92 to settle for the runner-up prize.

M. Ngban won the best net in the veteran category after she played off handicap 42, with 108 gross and 66 net.

In the ladies super veteran category, H. Wada, played off handicap 29 and grossed 101 to emerge the best gross winner.

U. Wada, playing off handicap 27, grossed 104 to settle for the runner-up prize.

O.M. Fakiyesi, playing off handicap 34 with a gross score of 103 and 69 net to win the best net prize in the ladies Super veteran category.

In the Auxiliary prizes category, F. Anyanwu won the prize for the longest drive ladies category with a distance of 222 km.

C. Jemitola won the same prize for the men’s category with a distance of 292 km.

P.C Uwandu took home the nearest to the pin prize in the ladies category with a distance of 3.25 ft.

O. Odunuga won the same prize for the men’s category with a 4.25 ft effort.

An elated Tiri said that the excitement derived from the camaraderie and catching up on old times with friends meant more to him.

She also expressed his gratitude to the IBB ladies golf section and urged them not to relent in their efforts in ensuring that the elderly ones were carried along in their programmes.

Julie Donli, the Lady Captain expressed her gratitude to all the participants, adding that she was excited about the tournament as it was fun and a way of appreciating them.

“It was nice to see the veterans and super veterans play and share jokes as they reminisced on their past experiences and achievements in golf.

“I want to encourage the next Lady Captain to organise this kitty in 2025. I would like it to be a yearly thing.I am indeed very excited with the turnout.

“We pray to be old and not forgotten, but appreciated as this is my way of saying thank you to the veterans and super veterans.

“We see you, we remember and know what you’ve done during your time,” she said.

She added that apart from the fun and excitement created by organising the kitty, it also keeps the elderly participants strong and healthy.

Modupe Akinkugbe, a former Lady Captain, also expressed her gratitude to Donli and her team for putting together the special kitty.

She said that golf was a very unique and interesting game which one plays from cradle to the grave. (NAN)