‎Tinubu’s wife urges diaspora to support Nigeria

Chimezie Godfrey
‎Wife of President Bola Tinubu, Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday in Abuja urged Nigerians in the diaspora to contribute more actively to national development.


‎She called on them to support efforts aimed at rebuilding the country and improving its wellbeing through greater commitment and engagement.


‎Mrs Tinubu made the call while receiving Dr Phillips Ozuah, President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine, at the State House, Abuja.


‎She praised Ozuah, a renowned paediatrician and philanthropist, for his achievements in the United States and his willingness to invest back home in Nigeria.


‎“We are proud a Nigerian is excelling in the USA. It is commendable that you’ve supported your alma mater, UCH Ibadan,” she said.


‎She added that starting with education was significant. “Through the Renewed Hope Initiative, we are doing a lot to promote education,” she noted.


‎The First Lady acknowledged Ozuah’s efforts in enhancing Nigeria’s global reputation and supporting the diaspora’s contribution to national progress.


‎She encouraged other Nigerians abroad to use their skills and resources to support development in their homeland.


‎In his remarks, Ozuah thanked Mrs Tinubu for championing both domestic and international support for Nigerians.


‎He praised her initiatives, especially those under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), that address maternal and child health across the country.


‎“I am inspired by the First Lady’s impactful work in health and education,” Ozuah said.


‎He pledged to collaborate with the RHI to extend support to more Nigerians, especially women and children nationwide. (NAN)

