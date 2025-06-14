‎Tinubu’s wife urges diaspora to support Nigeria

Wife of President Bola Tinubu, Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday in Abuja urged Nigerians in the diaspora to contribute more actively to national development.
By Celine-Damilola Oyewole
She called on them to support efforts aimed at rebuilding the country and improving its wellbeing through greater commitment and engagement.
Mrs Tinubu made the call while receiving Dr Phillips Ozuah, President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine, at the State House, Abuja.
She praised Ozuah, a renowned paediatrician and philanthropist, for his achievements in the United States and his willingness to invest back home in Nigeria.
“We are proud a Nigerian is excelling in the USA. It is commendable that you’ve supported your alma mater, UCH Ibadan,” she said.
She added that starting with education was significant. “Through the Renewed Hope Initiative, we are doing a lot to promote education,” she noted.
The First Lady acknowledged Ozuah’s efforts in enhancing Nigeria’s global reputation and supporting the diaspora’s contribution to national progress.
She encouraged other Nigerians abroad to use their skills and resources to support development in their homeland.
In his remarks, Ozuah thanked Mrs Tinubu for championing both domestic and international support for Nigerians.
He praised her initiatives, especially those under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), that address maternal and child health across the country.
“I am inspired by the First Lady’s impactful work in health and education,” Ozuah said.
He pledged to collaborate with the RHI to extend support to more Nigerians, especially women and children nationwide. (NAN)