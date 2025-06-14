‎Tinubu’s wife urges diaspora to support Nigeria

‎



‎Wife of President Bola Tinubu, Oluremi Tinubu, on Friday in Abuja urged Nigerians in the diaspora to contribute more actively to national development.



‎By Celine-Damilola Oyewole



‎She called on them to support efforts aimed at rebuilding the country and improving its wellbeing through greater commitment and engagement.



‎Mrs Tinubu made the call while receiving Dr Phillips Ozuah, President and CEO of Montefiore Medicine, at the State House, Abuja.



‎She praised Ozuah, a renowned paediatrician and philanthropist, for his achievements in the United States and his willingness to invest back home in Nigeria.



‎“We are proud a Nigerian is excelling in the USA. It is commendable that you’ve supported your alma mater, UCH Ibadan,” she said.



‎She added that starting with education was significant. “Through the Renewed Hope Initiative, we are doing a lot to promote education,” she noted.



‎The First Lady acknowledged Ozuah’s efforts in enhancing Nigeria’s global reputation and supporting the diaspora’s contribution to national progress.



‎She encouraged other Nigerians abroad to use their skills and resources to support development in their homeland.



‎In his remarks, Ozuah thanked Mrs Tinubu for championing both domestic and international support for Nigerians.



‎He praised her initiatives, especially those under the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), that address maternal and child health across the country.



‎“I am inspired by the First Lady’s impactful work in health and education,” Ozuah said.



‎He pledged to collaborate with the RHI to extend support to more Nigerians, especially women and children nationwide. (NAN)



‎