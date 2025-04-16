Tinubu’s wife to distribute professional kits to 10,000 nurses in South-West

The Ondo State Government says 10,000 nurses from the South-West region will benefit from the professional kits provided by the Renewed Hope Initiative, the pet project

By Segun Giwa

The Ondo State Government says 10,000 nurses from the South-West region will benefit from the professional kits provided by the Renewed Hope Initiative, the pet project of the First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Women Affairs and Mobilisation, Mrs Seun Osamaye, stated this at a news conference on Wednesday in Akure.

Osamaye said that the wife of the President would distribute the professional kits to the beneficiaries in Akure on Thursday.

She explained that the First Lady would be in Ondo State between April 17 and April 18 to flag off the distribution of the professional kits to 10,000 nurses and midwives across the region and for other engagements.

She said that the distribution of the kits was pivotal to attaining the reduction of maternal and child mortality in the country.

Osamaye added that the second programme of Mrs Tinubu would be specifically for women in textile production with 200 beneficiaries.

She noted that both initiatives portrayed the First Lady’s programme as impactful, and were significant for the progress of the country.

Osamaye said the women were drawn from across the six states of Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo without political affiliation and were identified through different segments of engagements.

“We also have the educational support programme, where students are given cash and help allowance.

“We also have the Women in Cultural Support Programme empowerment and also the Youth Empowerment Programme, where women are privileged to benefit from this intervention.

“At least, over 1,000 have benefited from cash grants and trainings, and some of our young students in secondary schools have been inculcated into the young farmers’ club.

“Also, some of our youths in primary schools have been inculcated into the young farmers’ club,” she said.

She said that the state had benefitted from several intervention programmes initiated by the First Lady, which included the educational support programme and scholarship to student with disability.

“Whether you are an indigent or you are a resident of a state, you are entitled automatically to benefit from this government.

“And so far, that’s what we have been doing and that’s what we’ll continue to do. So there is no political affiliation in the distribution.

“What is important is that we have been able to identify several segments of our women.

“This government is one that people don’t stress themselves to get what they desire. It is not an abusive government,” she said

Osamaye assured visitors of security of lives and property, urging people to come out to welcome the wife of the President.(NAN)(wwwnannews.ng)