Tinubu’s wife disburses N25m to 250 vulnerable elderly people in Niger

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Thursday disbursed N25 million to 250 vulnerable elderly people in Niger as part of her Renewed Hope Initiative.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the disbursement was done during the maiden edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) with the theme, “Better Days Ahead”, in Minna.

Tinubu was represented by Hajiya Fatima Bago, Wife of Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger, who was also represented Mrs Titi Aluta,the state’s Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development.

She said that the economic empowerment programme was borne out of committment to ensure the well-being of elderly people in the society.

“The scheme is to support 250 aged 65 years and above across 36 states including FCT and veterans from the Defence and Police Officer’s Wives Association.

“Beneficiaries will receive N100,000 each to cushion effect of economic situation and alleviate burden of our esteemed elders during this festive period,” she said.

Tinubu disclosed that N950 million was approved by the governoring board of the Renewed Hope Initiative and each state received N25 million.

She urged senior citizens to embrace life, prioritise their health, nurture their minds and strengthen bonds with loved ones, which is key to a rich and fulfilling life.

She appealed for prayers for President Bola Tinubu to succeed in security, education, health, employment and business opportunities.

Earlier in her welcome address, Hajiya Hadiza Shiru, Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, thanked the first lady for the gesture and advised beneficiaries to use the money judiciously.

Also, Mrs Afiniki Dauda, Deputy Speaker of Niger Assembly, described the gesture as uncommon in the history of the country as it was done with transparency.

One of the beneficiaries, Hajiya Maimuna Idris, appreciated the wife of the President for coming to their aid, saying the gesture would help them take care of their health. (NAN)

By Rita Iliya

