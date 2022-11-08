Tinubu’s Visit: APC lauds party supporters in Niger 

By Aminu Garko

The Niger State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed appreciation to the people of the state for coming out enmass to welcome its Presidential Candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, during the town hall meeting with farmers.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Tinubu and Shettima, his running mate, attended the meeting with Northern Agro and commodities groups in Minna on Monday.

The party made the appreciation in a statement issued in Minna by Mohammed Nma Kolo, Special Adviser, Political and Strategy to Governor Abubakar Bello on Tuesday.

Kolo said that the party remained grateful that the people and residents of the state came out to welcome its presidential candidate to the state.

He explained that the unprecedented crowd of party supporters was a clear reflection of the unity and strength of the party in the state.” The love the party faithful displayed during the visit, from the warm welcome and reception at the airport through Maikunkele, Bosso and the convoy of cars that made the 10 minutes drive from the airport to the venue, is amazing and indescribable.

” We were baffled at how supporters came out in thousands to show support for our presidential and gubernatorial candidates despite that they were informed that the town hall meeting was with farmers.” It is glaring that the reconciliation drive organized by the Gubernatorial candidate, Umar Bago, had yielded positive results.” The jam packing of the Legbo Kutigi hall, the overflow of the car park is a great testimony of the love and support enjoyed by all our candidates seeking elective positions.” We didn’t expect the crowd as the people mobilised themselves and came out in their numbers.” I want to thank the party supporters for the massive support.“Let’s keep this energy in the coming days, months and during the elections,” he said.Kolo said that the party would sustain its house-to-house campaigns to mobilise eligible residents for the build-up of the party candidates.” We will continue to work as a family to ensure victory of our candidates in the forthcoming general elections in our state.” (NAN)

