Tinubu’s visit: Anambra govt. urge residents to cooperate with security agents 

The Anambra Government has advised residents of the state to cooperate with security agencies and other relevant authorities in order to ensure a memorable state visit for president Bola Tinubu on Thursday.

By Joy Mbachi

Dr Law Mefor, Anambra Commissioner for Information, reiterated the State Government’s readiness to host President Bola Tinubu on a day official visit on May 8.

Mefor who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Wednesday said that every necessary activities to ensure the smooth flow of the President’s State visit has been done.

According to him, the historic visit, of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is to commission some projects of the state government under Gov. Charles Soludo’s administration.

Mefor emphasised that the visit would afford the state government the opportunity to showcasing the state’s progress and development under three years of Soludo’s leadership.

The commissioner, however, urges residents to comply with adjustments to traffic flow, commuter schedules and security tips to avoid any breach of peace in the state during and after the visit.

He said that the government was elated to host the President and assures the presidential team of a warm and hospitable reception. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)