Tinubu’s victory well-deserved–Lagos APC

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Mr Cornelius Ojelabi, the Lagos State APC Chairman has congratulated the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, saying that the victory was well-deserved.

Ojelabi stated this in a statement by the party`s Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Seye Oladejo, on Monday in Lagos.

He acknowledged the wide support for Tinubu across board in spite the keen nature of the contest.

The chairman applauded all the leaders, members and sympathisers of APC for their diligence, perseverance, commitment during and thereafter the election.

Ojelabi appreciated all Nigerians who in spite the excruciating challenges, performed their responsibilities to further entrench our democracy.

“The electoral body, security agencies and other stakeholders will go down in history as midwives to a free, fair, transparent and historic election in Nigeria.

“The role of the opposition parties who made a keen contest of the election by providing options for the electorate,” he said.

He assured that Tinubu would fulfill his part of the social contract with all Nigerians by delivering in totality on his manifesto of “RENEWED HOPE”.

Ojelabi said that this victory would usher in an era of peace, security, prosperity, nationwide growth and our restoration to a place of pride in the comity of nations.

“Nigerians have chosen a president whose selling point remains his antecedent, pedigree and unwavering commitment to progressive governance,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday declared Tinubu of the APC winner of the Saturday’s Presidential election.

Tinubu polled a total vote of 8, 794,726 to emerge winner of the election while Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP garnered a total of 6, 984, 520 votes and Mr Peter Obi of Labour Party got 6,101, 533 votes. (NAN)