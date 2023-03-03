Tinubu’s victory, road to Nigeria’s promised land – SSG

Alaba-Olusola Oke

Mrs Oladunni Odu, the Secretary to the Ondo State Government ( SSG) says that Sen. Bola Tinubu’s victory in the presidential election is the road to Nigeria’s promise land.

Odu, the first female SSG in the state, stated this on Thursday in Akure at a media parley with newsmen.

She said that the victory showed that there was a wide acceptance and degree of trust in the electorate as well as Nigerians that believed in Tinubu’s capacity to lead Nigeria.

She praised Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his doggedness and tenacity at ensuring the southern region, particularly South-West geopolitical zone produced the president-elect.

The SSG said that the governor’s good works motivated the people to vote massively for APC.

According to her, the people of the South West, specifically Ondo State indigenes, have shown through their votes that they are truly set for the Rescue Mission.

“ This wind of change is coming at a no better time other than now and the indication of this is that the nation would now directly operate on policies and programmes that would be for the good of Nigerians,” she said.

Odu expressed confidence in the capability of the president-elect to reflect his wealth of experience in the socio-economic and political development of the country.( NAN)