Tinubu’s victory excites Gombe farmers

By Peter Uwumarogie

Some farmers in Gombe State have expressed joy over the emergence of Sen. Bola Tinubu as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor in the Feb. 25 Presidential Election.

A cross section of the farmers, who spoke in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Gombe on Wednesday, described Tinubu’s victory as “good for the agriculture sector”.

Mr Mohammed Tukur, Chairman, Maize Association of Nigeria (MAAN) in the state, said: “Tinubu’s victory is good for the agriculture sector in view of the promises made to revamp the sector”.

He advised the President-elect to ensure sustainability of all agricultural programmes initiatd by President Buhari to sustain the feat achieved and boost food security.

“We urge the incoming president to continue from where President Buhari’s administration stops because under him agriculture experienced a drastic change.

“Today; we are now sufficiently growing what we eat and eating what we grow, agro-processing and other companies springing up, it is our hope that we maintain these improvements.

“We are hoping that there will be improvement on these programmes and policies so that our country can attain self-reliance in food production and embark on massive export to grow our economy.”

Also, Mr Musa Arab, a major rice grower and processor in Gombe, said rice farming experienced a boost under President Buhari in view of his administration’s support for farmers across the country.

Arab said the boost for rice cultivation and processing came through the border closure adding, “it has proven that we can grow whatever quantities we need and this also created a lot of jobs.

“These achievements must be sustained by the incoming president so that we can create more jobs and grow our Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he said.

Corroborating Arab, an extension agent, Mr Abubakar Ibrahim said that he was happy that Tinubu would be the next president in view of his sound plans for the agricultural sector.

“I am glad he will now be the next president,” Ibrahim said.

He urged the President-elect to focus on maintaining the legacies of Buhari’s administration, especially in the agriculture sector towards making Nigeria a major food exporting country in Africa.

NAN reports that INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu on Wednesday declared Sen. Bola Tinubu winner of the Feb. 25 Presidential Election. (NAN)